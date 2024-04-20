The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox ruin Wheeler's no-hit bid but fall to 3-17

White Sox lose for eighth time in last nine games

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox ruin Wheeler's no-hit bid but fall to 3-17
White Sox Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies’ Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the White Sox, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP)

Matt Slocum/AP Photos

PHILADELPHIA -- The White Sox’ woefully scuffling lineup almost sunk to another level of futility against Phillies no-hit bidding right-hander Zack Wheeler Saturday night.

It’s been bad enough for the Sox, who needed three runs against reliever Ricardo Pinto in the ninth to avoid a record eighth shutout in 20 games in their 9-5 loss. They have catcher Korey Lee to thank for breaking up Wheeler’s no-hitter with a bouncing single past diving first baseman Bryce Harper with one out in the eighth inning.

Lee’s two-run double was also the highlight of a five-run ninth.
The no-hit threats are becoming the norm in Philly, where the Sox were no-hit for 6 1/3 innings by Spencer Turnbull in a 7-0 loss.

On Saturday, the Sox did not get a ball out of the infield until Brad Shewmake flied out to right field in the sixth inning.

Wheeler (1-3), who chose the Phillies over the Sox in free agency in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $118 million contract, exited after Lee’s single with 106 pitches thrown, two walks allowed and eight strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.30.

Phillies starters have pitched 31 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Sox were in big trouble when the Phillies scored three in the second innings against Michael Soroka, two scoring on Brandon Marsh’s home run. Soroka (7.50 ERA) needed 100 pitches to get through 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits and three walks.

Nastrini’s second start Sunday

As thrilled as Nick Nastrini and the organization were about the his and Jonathan Cannon’s five inning debuts against the Royals Monday and Wednesday, Nastrini said he quickly turned the page after soaking it all in.

“We’re struggling a little bit right now,” Nastrini said. “We want to keep this team in ballgames, that’s what we’re being paid to do. We’re staying in the present.

“It was a great day. But I’m looking at who’s next. I have to go out there and be a little better.”

Pham plan

Outfielder Tommy Pham took another step closer to joining the team by starting his ramp-up at Triple-A Charlotte. Pham, 36, must be added to major league roster by April 25 or he can request his release.

“We’ll see” how many games he needs, Grifol said. “It’s not just at-bats, it’s building up work capacity, building up being on his feet nine innings. The whole thing.”

Grifol said he can play Pham at all three outfield spots.

This and that


Right-hander Josimar Cousin cleared outright waivers and was assigned to AA Birmingham.

