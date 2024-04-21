The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Still 'developing' as everyday catcher, White Sox' Korey Lee 'has a very bright future'

Lee’s playing time could accelerate as season goes on

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Korey Lee

White Sox catcher Korey Lee keeps his eyes on the pop up by Detroit Tigers’ Parker Meadows before catching it on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

PHILADELPHIA — Korey Lee, 25, has outperformed Martin Maldonado, 37, in most every aspect during these first most difficult weeks, and it bears watching to see how much more playing time he gets in the coming weeks.

Manager Pedro Grifol started Maldanado (.057/.108/.086) against the Phillies Sunday for the second time in the series, a night after Lee (.273/.314/.424) had two hits for a team last baseball in runs. Maldonado has appeared in 15 games, Lee 14.

“Just keep doing what he’s doing,” Grifol said of Lee. “We are developing him into hopefully an everyday guy. That takes a little time. He has to keep learning every day.”

It’s a small sample size but per Baseball Reference, Lee, first baseman Gavin Sheets and pitchers Erick Fedde and Steven Wilson have been the Sox’ top players with 0.5 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

“He has a very bright future playing this game,” catching coach Drew Butera said. “He has all the attributes you look for in a catcher mentally and physically.”

Maldonado was signed to a $4 million contract in the offseason to help bring along young pitchers such as Nick Nastrini, whom he caught for the right-hander’s successful debut Monday and again Sunday. But his woeful contribution at the plate is an ugly snapshot of the Sox’ offensive shortfall.

It’s easy to envision Lee’s playing time increasing as the season goes along.

“He’s great skill wise, he can throw the crap out of the ball, he has great hands behind the plate, he’s very agile and athletic back there, and he cares,” Butera said. “That’s the biggest thing. He puts a lot of time and effort in scouting reports and pitchers and that goes a long way with me.”

First homer for Jimenez

Eloy Jimenez, 4-for-26 going in, homered against Aaron Nola in the first inning for his first extra-base hit. It gave the Sox their first lead of the series, 2-0.

But Nick Nastrini walked Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to open his second start, second baseman Lenyn Sosa botched a rundown, and the Phillies erased the lead with a three-run first.

DeJong out with sore elbow

Shortstop Paul DeJong was not in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game after he was hit on the left elbow by Zack Wheeler. DeJong might miss Monday’s series opener in Minnesota, although Grifol didn’t rule out using him as a pinch hitter.

Benintendi “close”

Grifol on Andrew Benintendi, who was batting .225 in his last 10 games since moving off the leadoff spot, and .167 in last 15: “I think he’s close ... He’s working hard to find his swing. He’s done it before, we’re (72) at-bats into this thing, and he’ll do it again.”

3-17 and no looking back

Grifol on the state of the Sox: “We’re 20 games in, our record sucks, it is what it is but you can’t look back.”

“You have to look to improving every day and playing the game hard. And it’s going to [turn]. But I’m not going to sit here and feel sorry for ourselves or myself. All I can do is learn from what’s happened, teach, continue to have an environment in here where guys can perform and feel free to perform as opposed to creating an environment of pressure.”

Grifol wouldn’t rule out the Sox going on a winning streak, which is hard to fathom.

“I’ve been in this game a long time and I’ve been part of streaks like this,” he said. “But I’ve been a part of the other side as well, the 17-3s and 20-5s and those are really fun. Why can’t we have one of those? We have to continue to go to the park, get our work done and do the best we can and leave it all on the field. See what happens and improve on it from there.”


