The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Sports MLB White Sox

Eloy Jimenez exits with left adductor soreness as Sox get swept in first series against Detroit

Jiménez pulled up lame as he ran to first base on a groundout in the bottom of the sixth inning.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Eloy Jimenez exits with left adductor soreness as Sox get swept in first series against Detroit
Eloy Jimenez

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez left Sunday’s game with an injury. | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez pulled up lame as he ran to first base on a groundout in the bottom of the sixth inning in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers. Outfielder Gavin Sheets replaced Jimenez

Postgame, manager Pedro Grifol said the team will wait and see how Jimenez feels tomorrow, and they're prepared to make a move if needed.

Jimenez, who has dealt with injury troubles in the past, said in spring training it was a goal for him, third baseman Yoan Moncada, and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to play 150 games each.

The many injuries of Eloy Jimenez
ax211_3b11_9_e1556472583224.jpg
White Sox
White Sox put rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez on injured list
Jimenez is expected to miss a couple of weeks because of a high ankle sprain. Reliever Nate Jones also was put on the IL.
By Tom Musick
 
White_Sox_Royals_Baseball_13.jpg
White Sox
Elbow injury will send Eloy Jimenez to IL for second time
White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez was injured when he collided with center fielder Charlie Tilson on the warning track in the first inning.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right, talking with outfielders coach Daryl Boston last month, will be out five to six months with a left pectoral tendon rupture.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez likely out 5-6 months with left pectoral tendon rupture
Jimenez was injured leaping at the wall on a home run hit by A’s catcher Sean Murphy on Wednesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Rays_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez out 4-6 weeks after undergoing appendectomy; White Sox fall to Reds
Jimenez experienced discomfort Friday night and was sent to a hospital for further evaluation Saturday morning.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The White Sox placed Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez lands on 10-day injured list
The club recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eloy Jimenez is the latest White Sox player to get hurt.
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez leaves field on cart with hamstring injury; White Sox’ skid at six
Eloy Jimenez was injured while running out a ground ball.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eloy Jimenez of the White Sox hits an infield single against the Cubs on Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out with tight groin
Jimenez felt tightness in his groin in the Sox’ 5-3 win over the Cubs Tuesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eloy Jimenez is injured again.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez expected to miss several days with groin injury
Jimenez, who hit into a double play in his only at-bat Sunday, will be further evaluated Monday, the team said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eloy Jimenez suffered a hamstring strain in Minneapolis on Saturday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain
Jimenez will be further evaluated by team physicians in Chicago before treatment plan put in place
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 

The injury to Jimenez overshadowed a solid start from starter Erick Fedde.

The only thing the Sox could have asked for from Fedde is length. The right-hander went 4 ⅔ innings, throwing seven strikeouts, allowing two runs and one walk in Sunday’s game.

Fedde said he was frustrated with being unable to go deeper for his teammates. He acknowledged that many of his counts, turning from 1-2 to 3-2 counts, contributed to his early exit.

"I don't want guys coming in here thinking it's a five and dive type of game," Grifol said. "That's not what we're looking for. On the way out, he [Fedde] said I wish I could get those two pitches back, and my answer to him is you pitched a hell of a ballgame. Let's build from here and keep going."

But with his pitch count rising (96 pitches) and the heart of the Tigers’ lineup coming up, it was logical to take Fedde out. The sinker was working today for him, generating four swings-and-misses.

Fedde allowed both solo home runs off his sweeper. He said he wants to work on landing his sweeper and working more efficiently when he's ahead in the count.

Sunday was the first game back in the majors for Fedde after spending the 2023 season in the Korean Baseball Organization.

"When you're coming off a year where you throw 180-something innings and win MVP, you're always going to feel like you can go more," Grifol said of Fedde. "The mindset I want from our starters is to come in here and start the game and want to close the game. That's the mindset you've got to have if you're going to be a really elite starter, and he's got that mindset."

Fedde was tentative in his approach, knowing the quality of major-league hitters.

"I try not to think too much about the difference and just execute my pitches, but overall, I was maybe shying away from contact more than I should have," Fedde said. "I just kept pulling my sweeper over the left side to the point where it wasn’t competitive today."

Though the outing was short, Fedde and the bullpen kept the Sox in the game. Michael Kopech came in and struck out three in his 1 2/3 innings. Kopech did a solid job of finding the strike zone and letting his stuff play.

"In the past, his downfall was not being competitive in the zone," said catcher Korey Lee, who hit a solo homer in the third inning. "Now, he’s filling up the strike zone, letting guys work, and making them hit his pitches."

The Sox lost three close against the Tigers as the Atlanta Braves roll into town on Monday.

"These are heartbreakers," Grifol said. "Our defense, we had one miscue today, and we backed it up with good defense. [Dominic] Fletcher made a good throw. Good pitching, good defense, three one-run games that we've got to find a way to win."

Related

Next Up In Sports
N.C. State and its 2 DJs headed to 1st Final Four since 1983 after 76-64 win over Duke
Cubs claim first win of the season, beat Rangers 9-5: ‘Needed it’
Braden Shewmake’s versatility immedately pops for White Sox infield
Alabama rides tidal wave of 3-pointers to beat Clemson 89-82 and reach 1st Final Four ever
Boiler up! Purdue, Zach Edey knock off Tennessee to make Final Four
Awkward timing award: Cubs’ home opener, legal betting at Wrigley Field and a gambling scandal
The Latest
Clemson v Alabama
College Sports
Alabama rides tidal wave of 3-pointers to beat Clemson 89-82 and reach 1st Final Four ever
The Tide will face defending national champion UConn in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.
By Associated Press
 
Total Solar Eclipse BusinessesFILE - Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Oct. 14, 2023. The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 may be weeks away but businesses are ready for the celestial event with oodles of special eclipse glasses for sale, along with T-shirts and other souvenirs. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM508
Environment
Warby Parker offering free solar eclipse-viewing glasses
The glasses will be available at all Warby Park locations while supplies last starting Monday until the day of the eclipse April 8.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Tennessee v Purdue
College Sports
Boiler up! Purdue, Zach Edey knock off Tennessee to make Final Four
The 72-66 win in the Regional Final gives coach Matt Painter his first Final Four and the Boilermakers’ first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
By Associated Press
 
David Doman.jpeg
Music
Chicago’s D.A. Got That Dope produced Beyoncé’s ‘Tyrant,’ the violin-heavy banger on ‘Cowboy Carter’
It’s the latest success in a long list of milestones for David Doman, who got his start producing artists in Chicago’s underground music scene.
By Erica Thompson
 
sports_betting_internet_gambling.jpg
Cubs
Awkward timing award: Cubs’ home opener, legal betting at Wrigley Field and a gambling scandal
The Shohei Ohtani case will add an uncomfortable layer to a new day at Wrigley
By Rick Morrissey
 