Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Pedro Grifol cuts White Sox relievers Kopech, Leasure some slack

White Sox notebook: Sox bullpen, sox hitters, catching prospect Edgar Quero, roster moves

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners’ Tyler Locklear sits up after being hit by a pitch from Michael Kopech as White Sox catcher Korey Lee retrieves the ball during the eighth inning Monday, June 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP)

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photos

SEATTLE – Jordan Leasure sat next to Michael Kopech, side by side, leaning forward facing their lockers in a quiet visitors clubhouse at T-Mobile Park. It was moments after the White Sox 50th defeat Monday, a crushing 8-4 loss that saw the pair blow a 4-0 lead in the final two innings.

“These guys take it really hard, as they should,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the Sox’ late game Tuesday. “They’re competitors, they’re pitching in a part of the game where all eyes are on you, and you feel like the game is on your shoulders.”

It marked the 13th time the Sox took a lead into the seventh inning or later and lost, including six times in the last 10.

Kopech, who allowed three runs to make it 4-4 in the eighth, pinned the loss on himself. But Grifol said he won’t let Kopech and Leasure take full responsibility.

“You’re talking about a rookie [Leasure] that is doing it for the first time, without a schedule, just based on how he feels, and he’s pitched a lot [team-high 29 appearances],” Grifol said. “And Michael, he’s been in the bullpen before but he’s been starting the last couple years and now he’s back to the bullpen and so there are adjustments both have to make.

“I’m just not going to let them beat themselves up because we could have pulled that one off yesterday. They’re giving their very best, it didn’t work [Monday].”

Entering Tuesday, the bullpen was 1-8 with an 8.13 ERA, .342 average and nine blown saves over its last 17 games. Leasure (4.23 ERA, two saves) was unavailable Tuesday. Grifol wasn’t ruling out Kopech (4.94 ERA, five saves) being available, however.

Quero on roll at Birmingham

While prized pitching prospect Drew Thorpe was making his debut Tuesday, his catcher at Double-A Birmingham, Edgar Quero, was basking in a Southern League Player of the Week honor. Quero leads the league in RBI (41), is second in homers (10) and fifth in OPS (.838). He extended his hitting streak to 11 games Tuesday.

Quero admitted to being “a little fat” last year when the Sox acquired him from the Angels in the Lucas Giolito-Reynaldo Lopez trade.

“I feel like I can play every day,” Quero said. “Right now, I have [13] games in a row so I feel like normal. I know I can play every day right now.”

The Sox figure to have a fine catching tandem with Korey Lee and Quero whenever Quero, 21, is deemed ready.

“I know my time is coming,” he said.

Better bats

The Sox were hitting .248/.311/.455 with 13 homers in the last seven games, improvement for a team that is last in the majors with 207 runs entering Tuesday.

“Our game plan has been good,” Grifol said. “They’re trusting themselves, trusting the game plan and they’re performing. That’s what it’s about.”

Paul DeJong had five homers and a 1.074 OPS over his last 10 games, Luis Robert Jr. had three homers in his last six, Lenyn Sosa was batting .400/.471/.523 in 10 games since being recalled from Charlotte and Andrew Vaughn was riding a career-high 10-game hitting streak.

Leone to 60-day IL; Peralta optioned

Right-hander Dominic Leone (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL, creating space on the 40-man roster for Drew Thorpe. Left-hander Sammy Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the 26-man roster.

