The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 15, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Director of pitching Brian Bannister lauds left-handers in White Sox' organization

From Garrett Crochet to Jake Eder, Bannister is watching a dominant development with the lefties in the organization.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Director of pitching Brian Bannister lauds left-handers in White Sox' organization
Drew Thorpe

The White Sox’ Drew Thorpe pitches in his major-league debut Tuesday against the Mariners.

Lindsey Wasson/AP

PHOENIX — From Garrett Crochet to Jake Eder, White Sox director of pitching Brian Bannister is watching a dominant development with the left-handers in the organization.

‘‘I got the chance to work with [former Sox ace] Chris Sale,’’ Bannister said before the Sox’ game late Saturday against the Diamondbacks. ‘‘I grew up around Randy Johnson. It’s a category that I think historically in baseball has performed very well. All of those guys have elite upside.

‘‘A lot of times, it’s harnessing their physical talent and turning it into command. . . . It can happen late in a career. It can happen after some early turmoil in their career. But when they figure it out and really understand who they are, the performance upside can be pretty incredible.’’

Bannister is thrilled about the breakout season of Crochet, who leads the American League with 116 strikeouts and has limited opponents to a .182 batting average.

‘‘He’s been able to climb into that No. 1 starter category,’’ said Bannister, who credited Crochet for leaning more on his cutter than his sweeper. ‘‘I think he’s outperformed probably not his expectations, but I think everyone else’s.’’

Top prospect Noah Schultz leads a potent group of lefties at Double-A Birmingham, where he has struck out 56 in 39 innings behind a sharp slider.

‘‘The kind of power lefty, power east-west lefty — however you want to describe it — Schultz is definitely in that category,’’ Bannister said.

Bannister said he and the minor-league staff think Eder might have had a breakthrough after striking out 10 and allowing only three hits in six innings Thursday.

‘‘I think we were able to do some things with his grips and his shapes and kind of the concepts that will allow him to grab a little more movement or be a little more consistent,’’ Bannister said.

Ky Bush has lived up to his billing with a 1.98 ERA and only three home runs allowed in 63‰ innings for the Barons.

‘‘He can spin the ball and throw multiple shapes,’’ Bannister said. ‘‘He’s just another lefty with velo, which you love to see. He just looks like a confident guy on the mound, and I think his numbers are reflective of that.’’

And Bannister wasn’t about to overlook right-hander Drew Thorpe, who made the leap from Double-A to the Sox.

‘‘The thing I like about him is his poise, the hidden arm action,’’ Bannister said. ‘‘When you have guys with hidden arm action, it tends to play above the velo.’’

Clevinger update

Right-hander Mike Clevinger (strained right elbow) is scheduled to make rehab starts at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and next Sunday before being activated from the 15-day injured list.

‘‘Hopefully this is the last one,’’ said Clevinger, who has been nagged by injuries.

Mum on Moncada

Manager Pedro Grifol said he has spoken a few times with third baseman Yoan Moncada, who has been sidelined since mid-April because of a strained flexor in his right hip. But Grifol didn’t indicate when Moncada might return.

‘‘He just wants to make sure — everybody wants to make sure — this thing is strong before he comes back,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘He was in some kind of pain when he went down. It was an unfortunate injury.’’

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox fans soon might see less of ace Garrett Crochet
Sunday, fun day: Sun-Times Sports is making a change
White Sox’ Chris Flexen roughed up by light-hitting Diamondbacks in 7-1 loss
White Sox pitcher Chad Kuhl grateful to be back in major leagues
Left-handed power bat might be right call for White Sox in MLB Draft
Astros release former White Sox star José Abreu with $30.8 million left on contract
The Latest
Cardinals Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Left fielder Ian Happ delivers late in Cubs' 5-1 win
“We got a big hit and a little bit of exhale for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s a game changer.”
By Kyle Williams
 
The Rev. Donald McFadden, a former pastor of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, waves to the crowd on Saturday during the 10th annual Chicago Juneteenth Parade, along West Madison Street in East Garfield Park.
Chicago
Chicagoans celebrate Juneteenth, reflect on Black history: 'This is who we are'
While local events are energetic and entertaining, many participants also say they take time to reflect on Black history and teach younger generations about the realities of race in America.
By Mary Norkol
 
Police caution at a crime scene.
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
The 30-year-old man, and the woman, 31, were in a car about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in another car fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
GQGboY_bEAES2JX.jpg
News
Man killed, 4 injured in South Shore apartment fire
Firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street around 2:30 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
St. Ignatius' Phoenix Gill (13) drives with the basketball against Loyola this season.
High School Basketball
St. Ignatius star Phoenix Gill commits to Northwestern
By Joe Henricksen
 