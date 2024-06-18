The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

One out from complete-game shutout, rookie Jonathan Cannon leads White Sox past Astros

Right-hander has allowed one run in last 18 2/3 innings

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE One out from complete-game shutout, rookie Jonathan Cannon leads White Sox past Astros
Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox

Jonathan Cannon of the White Sox pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 18, 2024 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Jamie Sabau/Getty

Jonathan Cannon is on a roll.

Entering his start against the Astros Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field with one earned run allowed in his last 10 innings, the rookie right-hander strung together 8 2/3 more scoreless innings, carrying the White Sox to a 2-0 victory and notching his first major league win.

Cannon (1-1) allowed seven hits, one walk and struck out four batters before getting replaced by John Brebbia after a pair of two-out ground ball singles in the ninth, including Jon Singleton’s checked-swing hit inside the third base line. Cannon threw 106 pitches.

“I just go until they tell me to stop throwing,” said Cannon, who had much of the crowd (16,763 paid) on their feet in the ninth. “I was going to keep going until he came over and shook my hand.”

Brebbia got Victor Caratini on a ground ball to first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who drove in both Sox runs, to end the game.

Cannon was making his fifth start, including his second since getting recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He was sent down in late April after pitching to a 7.24 ERA in three starts for the Sox. He worked on making adjustments against lefties, and when he he returned, he recorded a three-inning save with no runs allowed against the Red Sox on June 7, then gave up one run over seven innings against the Mariners last Wednesday.

“Extremely smart kid, never misses a sign, never complains about anything,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s here to work, here to learn. Tremendous aptitude. And the willingness to learn. It’s not that easy to come up here, face a little bit of adversity, have some homework, go down there, fix it, adapt, come up here and apply it. And he’s done it.”

The Sox (20-54) got runs in the third and fifth innings against Astros lefty Framber Valdez, both on fielder’s choice ground balls by Vaughn.

The last Sox pitcher to pitch a shutout was Dylan Cease against the Twins on Sept. 3, 2022, when Cease came an out from pitching a no-hitter.

The Astros were without slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is batting .365 with five homers in June. Alvarez was dealing with a family matter, but could return Wednesday, manager Joe Espada said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Getz playing pepper on phone in advance of trade deadline
White Sox GM Chris Getz has much to assess, including players, prospects and manager
White Sox at trade deadline: Which players are on the move? Where will they land?
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol defends using catcher Korey Lee as DH
White Sox rookie Drew Thorpe roughed up in Diamondbacks’ rout
White Sox blast four homers in rare rout against Diamondbacks
The Latest
waukegan-police.jpg
Crime
Arm found at Waukegan beach identified as missing Milwaukee woman
Sade Robinson, 19, was reported missing April 2. Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged with killing and dismembering Robinson. Robinson’s body parts were found in various areas near Milwaukee.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mike Tauchman
Cubs
How the Cubs are filling Mike Tauchman's spot in the lineup and on the roster as he lands on the IL
Tauchman was leading the team in on-base percentage.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Sky's Angel Reese listens to Marina Mabrey with Diamond DeShields during a game.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky's Angel Reese doesn't feel like talking, and that's OK. Is she?
We could argue the size of the rookie’s role in rubbing people the wrong way, but the kind of hate blowing back at her would put anyone on guard.
By Steve Greenberg
 
BOYSHOT-061924-11.JPG
Crime
7-year-old boy fatally shot outside his Near West Side home
The boy was walking out of his home about 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when shots were fired, striking him in the chest, police said. Sources say an assault-style rifle was used in the attack.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Kade Heather
 
Obit Willie Mays Baseball
MLB
Willie Mays, baseball’s legendary, electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ has died at 93
The center fielder was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer. His signature basket catch and his dashes around the bases with his cap flying off personified the joy of the game.
By Associated Press
 