The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Dodgers resume after short delay

Dodgers were leading Sox 2-0 in seventh inning.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox, Dodgers resume after short delay
Rain delay at the Rate

The White Sox and Dodgers were delayed by rain Monday night. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The White Sox and Dodgers were delayed by rain during the seventh inning of their game at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday night.

With the Dodgers leading 2-0, a heavy downpour sent fans scurrying for cover.

The delay was brief, lasting 30 minutes.

Garrett Crochet pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Sox before being pulled by manager Pedro Grifol with his pitch count at 91.

The Dodgers scored two in the seventh against reliever Steven Wilson.

The rain was expected till 9:30. At that time, a reassessment of when the game will be resumed will be made, the Sox said.

Latest on the White sox
On a role: Tony La Russa discusses job as White Sox special adviser
“I haven’t had a thought about interfering,” La Russa said. “I build relationships so people in the organization know they can trust me.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eloy Jimenez in lineup for White Sox' series opener against Dodgers
Jimenez, who had been sidelined with a left hamstring strain, looked to be running with discomfort in his first game back from the IL on Sunday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tommy Pham expects White Sox to trade him, 'but I have to play better,' he says
“You’re not going to get traded if you’re under-performing,” Pham told the Sun-Times. “I’m not playing to the best of my capabilities.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eloy Jimenez reinstated from injured list; Oscar Colas optioned to Charlotte
Jimenez had been out for a month with a strained left hamstring.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox ’24 — hours of misery, as season of suffering drags on
White Sox rookie Drew Thorpe tosses six scoreless innings in first major-league victory
The ‘D’ is for ‘dads’: White Sox fathers enjoy weekend in Detroit
The noise of summer
Erick Fedde sharp again in White Sox' latest disheartening loss
Comerica Park a special place for White Sox' Tanner Banks
The Latest
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg
Crime
8 killed, 18 wounded in weekend violence across Chicago
Sunday saw 14 people shot — including two shootings less than two hours apart on the same Little Village block, which left one dead and three injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Demonstrators outside City Hall in March 2021 want an elected school board in Chicago
Chicago School Board
47 candidates file for Chicago school board elections
The window for hopefuls to submit their minimum 1,000 signatures to get on the ballot closed Monday afternoon with more than two dozen final-day submissions wrapping up the week-long process that kicked off the elections.
By Nader Issa
 
BURKE-062524-11_1.JPG
Editorials
Ed Burke's prison sentence is another blow to the old 'Chicago way.' Good.
Ed Burke’s age didn’t deter a federal judge from sending the former ‘dean of City Hall’ to prison for two years for corruption.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th), front left, walks with his wife, Anne Burke, after being sentenced Monday, June 24, 2024, in Chicago.
City Hall
Former City Council colleagues credit judge with striking right balance for Burke
Many current and former City Council members said U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall’s sentence struck the appropriate balance between discouraging political corruption and showing the mercy they believed Burke had earned from his many acts of kindness.
By Fran Spielman
 
Children cool down by playing in Crown Fountain in the Loop, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Columnists
Summers with brutal heat, storms, wildfires and flooding are warning us about climate change
There is no substitute for tackling the climate crisis head-on.
By Ben Jealous
 