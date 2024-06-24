White Sox, Dodgers resume after short delay

The White Sox and Dodgers were delayed by rain during the seventh inning of their game at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday night.

With the Dodgers leading 2-0, a heavy downpour sent fans scurrying for cover.

The delay was brief, lasting 30 minutes.

Garrett Crochet pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Sox before being pulled by manager Pedro Grifol with his pitch count at 91.

The Dodgers scored two in the seventh against reliever Steven Wilson.

The rain was expected till 9:30. At that time, a reassessment of when the game will be resumed will be made, the Sox said.