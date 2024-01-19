White Sox announce player development staff

Justin Jirschele (Triple-A Charlotte), Sergio Santos (Double-A Birmingham), Guillermo Quiroz (Advanced-A Winston-Salem), Patrick Leyland (Class A Kannapolis) and Danny González (Arizona Complex League Sox) will serve as the White Sox’ minor league managers in 2024, the club announced Friday.

Jirschele, Quiroz, Leyland and González all return to their posts following last season. Santos, a former Sox relief pitcher from 2010-11, managed two seasons in the Yankees system, including Advanced-A Hudson Valley in 2023.

Coordinators returning include Doug Sisson (field), Matt Zaleski (pitching), Ryan Newman (infield) and Julio Mosquera (catching). Former bullpen coach Curt Hasler joins Donnie Veal as assistant pitching coordinators.

Alan Zinter is the new hitting coordinator. Pat Listach will be bench coach and R.C. Lichtenstein the pitching coach at Charlotte.

Simeon grad Darius Day, who played in 169 minor league games, will make his professional coaching debut as bench coach with Winston-Salem. Day is a graduate of the White Sox Amateur City Elite program.

Paul Janish enters his first year overseeing the organization’s minor-league operations and player development system.

“Our entire staff has been working all off-season to ensure our players will be ready to hit the ground running for mini camps, spring training and into the regular season,” Janish said. “The ultimate goal remains to have our players prepared and ready to contribute at the major-league level, and we believe this staff is well equipped to help all of our players reach his full potential.”

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

Director of Player Development: Paul Janish

Director of Minor League Administration: Kathy Potoski

Assistant Director, Baseball Operations: Graham Harboe

Manager, Player Development/International Operations: Grant Flick

Assistant, Player Development/Video: Jack Larimer

Manager, Player Development Latin America Operations: Louis Silverio

Manager, International Player Development/Education: Erin Santana

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS/ROVERS

Field Coordinator: Doug Sisson

Assistant Field Coordinator: Justin Jirschele

Pitching Coordinator: Matt Zaleski

Assistant Pitching Coordinator: Curt Hasler

Assistant Pitching Coordinator: Donnie Veal

Pitching Advisor: J.R. Perdew

Hitting Coordinator: Alan Zinter

Assistant Hitting Coordinator: Danny Santin

Infield Coordinator: Ryan Newman

Catching Coordinator: Julio Mosquera

Assistant Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator: Mike Daniel

Rehab Pitching Coach: Hiram Burgos

Hitting Initiatives: Devin DeYoung

Biomechanist: Jason Hashimoto

MEDICAL STAFF

Medical Coordinator: Scott Takao

Physical Therapy Coordinator: Brooks Klein

Performance Coordinator: Gage Crosgrove

Assistant Performance Coordinator: Sergio Rojas

Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer: Katie Stone

Physical Therapist: Evan Jurjevic

Sports Psychologist: Dr. Rob Seifer

ARIZONA OPERATIONS

Facility Manager: Joe Lachcik

Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Dan Flood

Assistant Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Bryant Biasotti

CLASS AAA CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

Manager: Justin Jirschele

Pitching Coach: R.C. Lichtenstein

Hitting Coach: Cam Seitzer

Bench Coach: Pat Listach

Trainer: Hyeon Kim

Performance Coach: George Timke

CLASS AA BIRMINGHAM BARONS

Manager: Sergio Santos

Pitching Coach: John Ely

Hitting Coach: Nicky Delmonico

Bench Coach: Ángel Rosario

Trainer: Carson Wooten

Performance Coach: Juan Maldonado

CLASS A WINSTON-SALEM DASH

Manager: Guillermo Quiroz

Pitching Coach: John Kovalik

Hitting Coach: Jim Rickon

Bench Coach: Darius Day

Trainer: A.J. Smith

Performance Coach: Logan Jones

CLASS A KANNAPOLIS CANNON BALLERS

Manager: Patrick Leyland

Pitching Coach: Blake Hickman

Hitting Coach: Charlie Romero

Bench Coach: Daniel Milwee

Trainer: Chaerin Yeom

Performance Coach: Donovan Clark

ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE WHITE SOX

Manager: Daniel González

Pitching Coach: Jacob Dorris

Hitting Coach: Gerardo Olivares

Assistant Hitting Coach: Mike Gellinger

Development Coach: Nausel Cabrera

Trainer: Jeremy Kneebusch

Performance: Siera Weathers

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY | DSL WHITE SOX

Field Coordinator: Julio Bruno

Manager, Complex Operations: Wellington Morrobel

Manager, Administration: Carolina Santos

Manager: Anthony Núñez

Pitching Coach: José Brito

Assistant Pitching Coach: Stolmy Pimentel

Infield Coach: Guillermo Reyes

Assistant Hitting Coach/Catching Coach: Moisés Núñez

Coach: Ángel González

Trainer: Gustavo De La Cruz

Assistant Trainer: Estarlin Rosario

Performance Coach: Fran Batista

Assistant Performance Coach: Carlos Javier

Video Coordinator: Miguel Perez

Lead Educator: Pablo Frías

Education Assistant: Luis Villar



