White Sox announce player development staff
Justin Jirschele, former Sox reliever Sergio Santos, Guillermo Quiroz, Patrick Leyland and Danny González will serve as White Sox’ minor league managers in 2024.
Justin Jirschele (Triple-A Charlotte), Sergio Santos (Double-A Birmingham), Guillermo Quiroz (Advanced-A Winston-Salem), Patrick Leyland (Class A Kannapolis) and Danny González (Arizona Complex League Sox) will serve as the White Sox’ minor league managers in 2024, the club announced Friday.
Jirschele, Quiroz, Leyland and González all return to their posts following last season. Santos, a former Sox relief pitcher from 2010-11, managed two seasons in the Yankees system, including Advanced-A Hudson Valley in 2023.
Coordinators returning include Doug Sisson (field), Matt Zaleski (pitching), Ryan Newman (infield) and Julio Mosquera (catching). Former bullpen coach Curt Hasler joins Donnie Veal as assistant pitching coordinators.
Alan Zinter is the new hitting coordinator. Pat Listach will be bench coach and R.C. Lichtenstein the pitching coach at Charlotte.
Simeon grad Darius Day, who played in 169 minor league games, will make his professional coaching debut as bench coach with Winston-Salem. Day is a graduate of the White Sox Amateur City Elite program.
Paul Janish enters his first year overseeing the organization’s minor-league operations and player development system.
“Our entire staff has been working all off-season to ensure our players will be ready to hit the ground running for mini camps, spring training and into the regular season,” Janish said. “The ultimate goal remains to have our players prepared and ready to contribute at the major-league level, and we believe this staff is well equipped to help all of our players reach his full potential.”
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
- Director of Player Development: Paul Janish
- Director of Minor League Administration: Kathy Potoski
- Assistant Director, Baseball Operations: Graham Harboe
- Manager, Player Development/International Operations: Grant Flick
- Assistant, Player Development/Video: Jack Larimer
- Manager, Player Development Latin America Operations: Louis Silverio
- Manager, International Player Development/Education: Erin Santana
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS/ROVERS
- Field Coordinator: Doug Sisson
- Assistant Field Coordinator: Justin Jirschele
- Pitching Coordinator: Matt Zaleski
- Assistant Pitching Coordinator: Curt Hasler
- Assistant Pitching Coordinator: Donnie Veal
- Pitching Advisor: J.R. Perdew
- Hitting Coordinator: Alan Zinter
- Assistant Hitting Coordinator: Danny Santin
- Infield Coordinator: Ryan Newman
- Catching Coordinator: Julio Mosquera
- Assistant Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator: Mike Daniel
- Rehab Pitching Coach: Hiram Burgos
- Hitting Initiatives: Devin DeYoung
- Biomechanist: Jason Hashimoto
MEDICAL STAFF
- Medical Coordinator: Scott Takao
- Physical Therapy Coordinator: Brooks Klein
- Performance Coordinator: Gage Crosgrove
- Assistant Performance Coordinator: Sergio Rojas
- Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer: Katie Stone
- Physical Therapist: Evan Jurjevic
- Sports Psychologist: Dr. Rob Seifer
ARIZONA OPERATIONS
- Facility Manager: Joe Lachcik
- Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Dan Flood
- Assistant Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Bryant Biasotti
CLASS AAA CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS
- Manager: Justin Jirschele
- Pitching Coach: R.C. Lichtenstein
- Hitting Coach: Cam Seitzer
- Bench Coach: Pat Listach
- Trainer: Hyeon Kim
- Performance Coach: George Timke
CLASS AA BIRMINGHAM BARONS
- Manager: Sergio Santos
- Pitching Coach: John Ely
- Hitting Coach: Nicky Delmonico
- Bench Coach: Ángel Rosario
- Trainer: Carson Wooten
- Performance Coach: Juan Maldonado
CLASS A WINSTON-SALEM DASH
- Manager: Guillermo Quiroz
- Pitching Coach: John Kovalik
- Hitting Coach: Jim Rickon
- Bench Coach: Darius Day
- Trainer: A.J. Smith
- Performance Coach: Logan Jones
CLASS A KANNAPOLIS CANNON BALLERS
- Manager: Patrick Leyland
- Pitching Coach: Blake Hickman
- Hitting Coach: Charlie Romero
- Bench Coach: Daniel Milwee
- Trainer: Chaerin Yeom
- Performance Coach: Donovan Clark
ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE WHITE SOX
- Manager: Daniel González
- Pitching Coach: Jacob Dorris
- Hitting Coach: Gerardo Olivares
- Assistant Hitting Coach: Mike Gellinger
- Development Coach: Nausel Cabrera
- Trainer: Jeremy Kneebusch
- Performance: Siera Weathers
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY | DSL WHITE SOX
- Field Coordinator: Julio Bruno
- Manager, Complex Operations: Wellington Morrobel
- Manager, Administration: Carolina Santos
- Manager: Anthony Núñez
- Pitching Coach: José Brito
- Assistant Pitching Coach: Stolmy Pimentel
- Infield Coach: Guillermo Reyes
- Assistant Hitting Coach/Catching Coach: Moisés Núñez
- Coach: Ángel González
- Trainer: Gustavo De La Cruz
- Assistant Trainer: Estarlin Rosario
- Performance Coach: Fran Batista
- Assistant Performance Coach: Carlos Javier
- Video Coordinator: Miguel Perez
- Lead Educator: Pablo Frías
- Education Assistant: Luis Villar