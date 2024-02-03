The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox sign Kevin Pillar to minor league deal

Outfielder, 35, hit .226 for Braves in 81 games last season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Kevin Pillar of the Braves homers against the Cubs onSept. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP)

Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar watches his home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Cubs, Sept. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP)

AP Photos

The White Sox signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor league contract, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Pillar’s addition, which addresses the Sox’ unclear picture in right field, is expected to be announced with the team’s non-roster invitees to spring training next week.

In 81 games for the Braves last season, Pillar batted .228/.248/.416 with a .664 OPS and 10 home runs. He is a .257/.294/.409 hitter with a .702 OPS and 106 homers in 11 seasons with the Blue Jays, Giants, Mets, Red Sox, Rockies, Dodgers and Braves.

While Pillar, 35, has seen his defensive metrics decline since he was a Gold Glove finalist and Fielding Bible Award winner at center field with the Blue Jays in 2016, he falls in line with the Sox’ aim to improve defensively while rebuilding in the wake of an awful 61-101 campaign in 2023. Catchers Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi, shortstop Paul DeJong, second baseman Nicky Lopez figure to give the Sox a cleaner look in the field.

Light-hitting Brett Phillips was signed to a minor league deal in January and like Pillar, can play all three outfield spots. Pillar has appeared in 820 games in center field and 98 in right.

The Sox have four outfielders on the 40-man roster: left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Luis Robert, converted first baseman Gavin Sheets and Oscar Colas. Colas was handed the right field job during spring training but was sent back to Triple-A Charlotte, where the Sox have indicated he’ll begin the 2024 season.

Pillar, who will be paid $3 million if he makes the major league roster, was a Jays teammate of Sox general manager Chris Getz in 2014. He made the Braves roster in spring training a year ago after signing a minor league deal.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 14. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 19.

