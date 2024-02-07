White Sox spring broadcast schedule includes six televised games, ten on radio

The White Sox will televise six Cactus League games from Arizona on NBC Sports Chicago this spring, including the Cactus League opener against the Cubs on Feb. 23 in Mesa, Ariz. (2:05 p.m. CT), NBC Sports Chicago.

All six games will be called by new play-by-play announcer John Schriffen, alongside analyst Steve Stone.

NBC Sports Chicago — the Sox’ exclusive television home — and ESPN Chicago (1000-AM) announced the team’s schedule Wednesday. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next Wednesday.

NBC Sports Chicago also will televise the Sox spring home opener Feb. 24 vs. Seattle (2:05 p.m.).

All spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago will be made available to authenticated subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports” app.

Ten games will be broadcast on radio, beginning with the spring opener Feb. 23 and concluding with the home finale March 23 against the Mariners (3:05 p.m. CT).

Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson will work all 10 radio broadcasts for the fourth straight season. Fans can listen on 1000-AM and on FM-100.3 HD2 and on the ESPN Chicago app.

Four ESPN Chicago broadcasts will include live webcasts of the game on whitesox.com.

Below is a list of broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com:



Friday, Feb. 23 at Cubs: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Seattle: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Dodgers: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com

Friday, March 1 at Cubs: ESPN Chicago

Saturday, March 2 at Texas: ESPN Chicago

Wednesday, March 6 vs. the Dodgers: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago

Thursday, March 7 vs. Milwaukee: NBC Sports Chicago

Saturday, March 9 at San Diego: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com

Friday, March 15 vs. Cubs: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago

Saturday, March 16 vs. San Francisco: NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, March 20 vs. Cincinnati: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com

Saturday, March 23 vs. Seattle: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com

Highlights of games not televised in the Chicagoland area or streamed on whitesox.com will be shared on youtube.com/whitesox.



