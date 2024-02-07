The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
White Sox spring broadcast schedule includes six televised games, ten on radio

New play-by-play announcer John Schriffen to call all six TV games

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)

The White Sox will televise six Cactus League games from Arizona on NBC Sports Chicago this spring, including the Cactus League opener against the Cubs on Feb. 23 in Mesa, Ariz. (2:05 p.m. CT), NBC Sports Chicago.

All six games will be called by new play-by-play announcer John Schriffen, alongside analyst Steve Stone.

NBC Sports Chicago — the Sox’ exclusive television home — and ESPN Chicago (1000-AM) announced the team’s schedule Wednesday. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next Wednesday.

NBC Sports Chicago also will televise the Sox spring home opener Feb. 24 vs. Seattle (2:05 p.m.).

All spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago will be made available to authenticated subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports” app.

Ten games will be broadcast on radio, beginning with the spring opener Feb. 23 and concluding with the home finale March 23 against the Mariners (3:05 p.m. CT).

Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson will work all 10 radio broadcasts for the fourth straight season. Fans can listen on 1000-AM and on FM-100.3 HD2 and on the ESPN Chicago app.

 Four ESPN Chicago broadcasts will include live webcasts of the game on whitesox.com.

Below is a list of broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com:

  • Friday, Feb. 23 at Cubs: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago
  • Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Seattle: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Dodgers: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com
  • Friday, March 1 at Cubs: ESPN Chicago
  • Saturday, March 2 at Texas: ESPN Chicago
  • Wednesday, March 6 vs. the Dodgers: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago
  • Thursday, March 7 vs. Milwaukee: NBC Sports Chicago
  • Saturday, March 9 at San Diego: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com
  • Friday, March 15 vs. Cubs: NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Chicago
  • Saturday, March 16 vs. San Francisco: NBC Sports Chicago
  • Wednesday, March 20 vs. Cincinnati: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com
  • Saturday, March 23 vs. Seattle: ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com

Highlights of games not televised in the Chicagoland area or streamed on whitesox.com will be shared on youtube.com/whitesox.

 

