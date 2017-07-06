Cher stage musical headed to Broadway in 2018

Cher performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons did it. Gloria and Emilio Estefan did it. Carole King did it.

And now Oscar-winner Cher can be added to the list of singers who have transferred their life stories to the Broadway stage. The singer confirmed the news via Twitter yesterday announcing the date:

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

IT’ll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018 — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

According to the New York Post’s story earlier this year, Jason Moore (“Avenue Q”) will direct the show, with a book by Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”). “Hamilton” producer Jerry Slater is reportedly on board to produce “Cher: The Musical.” The songs, will, of course, be Cher’s greatest hits, from “Gypsy Tramps and Thieves” to “If I Could Turn Back Time” and many more in between.

The Post reported that three actresses will play Cher at various stages of her life. Her husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman will also be portrayed in the musical, which details the story of her life and career.