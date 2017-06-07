Comedian Patton Oswalt, who lost wife last year, engaged to actress

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, who has been very public about his grief after becoming a widower last year, is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger.

The couple went public with their relationship at the June 14 Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver.” Oswalt’s publicist confirmed the news of their engagement Thursday.

Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. She was a writer who founded the website True Crime Diary, which covered breaking stories and cold cases.

Oswalt wrote about losing his wife and discussed his heartache in stand-up performances June 2 at Chicago’s Athenaeum Theatre that were taped for a Netflix special.

People magazine was first to report the news of the engagement.

Oswalt played Spence on the sitcom “The King of Queens.” He’ll appear in the upcoming NBC comedy “A.P. Bio.”

Salenger broke out in movies as a teenager in “The Journey of Natty Gann” (1985) and “Dream a Little Dream” (1989).