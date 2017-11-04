David Letterman’s mom, Dorothy Mengering, dies at 95

Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman’s mother and one of his favorite television foils, has died at age 95, a longtime producer for Letterman’s “Late Show” tweeted Tuesday night.

Barbara Gaines, an executive producer on the CBS talk show whose affiliation with Letterman dates back to 1980, wrote that Mengering “definitely went the distance.”

So sorry to hear about Dave's mom Dorothy. She was 95! Definitely went the distance. — Barbara Gaines (@barbara_gaines1) April 12, 2017

Identified on the show only as “Dave’s mom Dorothy” and never by her full name, Mengering made occasional appearances as a celebrity interviewer and the consummate pie baker.

Just before Thanksgiving each year, she would appear via satellite from her kitchen (or a TV set approximating it) in Indiana, Letterman’s home state, with a selection of covered pies. Letterman prided himself on his ability to go into a trance and discern the pies’ filling all the way from New York.