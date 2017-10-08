Ex-Fox News star Bill O’Reilly launches daily online show

In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Ousted Fox News Channel star Bill O’Reilly has launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.

The initial half-hour was posted on his website Wednesday for premium subscribers, originating from what he called a “new prototype studio.” He requested input from viewers for what he characterized as a “sneak preview.”

He said it would be made available to a non-paying audience on Thursday.

Among other topics, O’Reilly discussed President Trump’s “fire and fury” comments about North Korea and a movement that calls for California to secede from the union. He spoke by Skype with political commentator Michael Smerconish.

O’Reilly has produced a daily podcast, which this video startup apparently builds upon, since he was fired from Fox News in April in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

Associated Press