Full lineup announced for International Latino Theater Festival

They will be coming to Chicago stages from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico, Los Angeles, New York and our own back yard.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 29, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present a unique lineup of productions as part of its inaugural Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, to be presented at such major venues as The Yard (the new stage of the Chicago Shakespeare Festival), Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, the National Museum of Mexican Art and more.

Among the shows will be “I, The Worst of All,” a play about Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz; Puerto Rico’s Arte Boricua’s take on “Medea”; the return of the Chicago-bred Teatro Luna in “Lovesick”; Chicago’s Aguijon Theatre in a production of Ariel Dorfman’s play, “Death and the Maiden,” performed in Spanish with English supertitles; the regional premieres of both Felix Rojas’ “Growing Up Gonzales,” and “Fade,” a play about Hollywood by Tanya Saracho; “Amarillo,” the creation of Teatro Linea de Sombra; “The Mirror,” a music-infused work by Cuba’s Ludi Teatro; and “Ashes of Light,” the tale of a Dominican mother and son, performed by Urban Theater Company.

For additional information visit www.clata.org/festival-schedule.