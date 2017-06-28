In the Music Spotlight: The Church

Australian psych-pop band The Church thrived as the ‘80s wound down, with radio hits including “Under the Milky Way,” “Reptile” and “Metropolis.” Early sources including Pink Floyd, the Byrds and David Bowie still float through the band’s material occasionally, but more often, The Church are now cited as influences themselves. While other acts of their vintage pay the bills by filling shows with nostalgic hits, the quartet continues to evolve and challenge its audience.

“We continue to challenge ourselves,” says drummer Tim Powles. “We’re a very eclectic group of artists. We all think like painters, as strong individually as we are in sum. We can be like four wheels on a car, each with a separate engine. Whatever balance we find, it seems to have hit a chord with just enough people. The one thing the band and fans all agree on is that we’ve got our places within the group, and they’re going to hang in with us.”

The Church appear twice next week at City Winery. The band’s Chicago-based congregants have enjoyed several opportunities to see their heroes during recent years. It’s a fortunate situation for fans of an act from so far away. Powles says presence here keeps the band sharp.

“On our last trip through America, we did a run of nine shows without a night off,” says Powles. “That does something for you and your instrument, and the way you interact with your bandmates. You can’t get that from just playing weekends. In Australia, even a cult band like us can’t really get a run like that.”

Powles became involved with The Church during 1994’s “Sometime Anywhere,” and soon became the band’s permanent drummer, resident producer, and consistent foundation throughout 17 ensuing albums. He says that his temperament is uniquely suited to balance the group’s strong personalities. “I’ve got a very empathetic and caring disposition,” says Powles. “If Steve [Kilbey] pays me a compliment, which he’ll do, he’ll say, ‘You’re the most patient man I’ve ever met.’”

The Church’s 24th full-length album “Further/Deeper” marked a major lineup change in 2014 when former Powderfinger guitarist Ian Haug was added as foil to founding member Peter Koppes. The fresh dynamic was the catalyst for an album considered to be among the band’s best. With three years of collaboration under their belts, the lineup returns to Chicago with a new album-teaser single called “Another Century.”

The song is a melodic mind-trip of interstellar sonics. It’s spacious, psychedelic, orchestral and grand, with guitars that shimmer, smolder and intertwine. Steve Kilbey’s impressionistic lyrics seem ill at ease with the journey, however. They react against vague oppression, possibly self-inflicted. There’s a villain, too. “Overthrow the tyrant,” sings Kilbey during one passage.

Powles suggests that although art reflects its time, The Church is more likely to continue its inward, spiritual journey rather than transition to confrontational protest music like countrymen Midnight Oil. “I don’t see Donald Trump’s face when it gets to that bit of the song,” he says.

* The Church, 8 p.m. July 3-4, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $35-$65; citwinery.com.

Jeff Elbel is a local freelance writer.