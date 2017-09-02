Mike Myers to play Second City’s Del Close in film

Second City’s legendary guru Del Close will be immoralized in a feature film starring Mike Myers and directed by Betty Thomas, according to a report today in hollywoodreporter.com

According to the report, “Myers plays the legendary teacher notorious for pushing his students to their limit. Close takes an aspiring comedian under his wing, and the relationship, which is first disastrous, eventually transforms each of them.”

Close, considered the father of Chicago (and all things) improv, was the person who taught a bevy of today’s most successful comedians (and “SNL” alums) including Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Myers, and the late John Belushi and Chris Farley, in the 1970s and 80s.

“[Del] was a series of contradictions. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of comedy and had the air of a very rational librarian, and yet he was also into the world of the supernatural and spirituality. In his classes, he was in total command but never total control,” Myers told the Sun-Times in a 2005 interview.

In that same 2005 interview, Fey said: “The best thing with Del — and it’s a trap you can fall into at Second City — is that Del would not allow any sort of cuteness in your work. It all had to be honest, at the top of your intelligence or higher. I think people get bad habits of being cutely entertaining, if they don’t get that beaten out of them.”

Nick Torokvei has penned the film’s screenplay.

Closed passed away in 1999.