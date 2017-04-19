Statewide competition planned for young Illinois poets

Illinois poet laureate Gwendolyn Brooks, seen reading her poetry at an event shortly before her death in 2000. | AP File Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois poets are being given a chance to show their stuff in a statewide completion.

Secretary of State Jesse White says in a news release that entry forms are now available for the 13th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award. The entries must be postmarked by June 30.

The competition is named after the late-Pulitzer Prize winning poet who was also at one time the Illinois Poet Laureate.

It is open to any Illinois resident at least 18 years old. The winner will receive $500 in cash, with cash going to the second and third place entrant. The winning poems will also be submitted for publication in various journals.

Entry forms are posted online here.