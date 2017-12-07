‘Today’ and Chicago TV alum Tamron Hall to host daytime talk show

Tamron Hall speaks at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 30, 2017. | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tamron Hall, the former Chicago news anchor who left NBC’s “Today” last winter to make room for new hire Megyn Kelly, plans to bounce back with a daytime talk show.

Weinstein Television announced Wednesday that’s developing a talker with Hall as host and executive producer, aimed at “viewers looking for a blend of heart, humor and information.” Their deal also calls for Hall to contribute to “additional non-scripted programming,” the Weinstein announcement said.

“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead,” company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement. “Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting.”

Starting in 1997, Hall was a reporter and later a morning anchor at WFLD-Channel 32 in Chicago. She left in 2007 to join MSNBC.

Hall had been co-anchoring the third hour of “Today” when NBC announced Kelly would take over that position, prompting Hall to let her contract with NBC lapse.

Kelly, already seen on the NBC newsmagazine “Sunday Night,” is scheduled to make her “Today” debut on Sept. 25.