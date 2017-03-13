The Who will take up Las Vegas residency this summer

(FILES): This file photo taken on June 18, 2016 shows English singer Roger Daltrey (L) and English guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who performing on stage during the Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria, Spain. | ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Who is taking up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this summer.

Caesars Entertainment announced Monday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will become the first rock band to take up residence at the hotel-casino’s Colosseum since the venue opened in 2003.

The first run opens July 29 with six shows through Aug. 11. Tickets, $76-$501 go on sale Friday.

The Who have sold more than 100 million records since forming in 1964. Their hit albums include “My Generation,” ”Tommy” and “Quadrophenia.”

For information, visit www.thecolosseum.com.

Associated Press