The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Well Entertainment and Culture News

Oprah Winfrey, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities via campaign, documentary

The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Oprah Winfrey, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities via campaign, documentary
Through Harpo Productions, Oprah Winfrey will executive produce a documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States.

Through Harpo Productions, Oprah Winfrey will executive produce a documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States.

AP Photos

LOS ANGELES— Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.

The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.

Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will executive produce the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.

The documentary will coincide with the campaign, which expects to take a broader look at the topic. The yearlong campaign will feature multiple activations in the coming months, including a digital series. It will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers in hopes of finding a solution to inequities.

“The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency,” said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. “This campaign will work to address these inequalities.”

Next Up In Well
Is a flexitarian diet right for you?
Ask the Doctors: Resistance training helps sleep, study suggests
For weekend warriors, most Achilles tendon ruptures heal as well without surgery, study finds
Preserving nutrients in food: some practical tips
Ask the Doctors: Keep wearing your mask outside the home if you want to
Flavonoids a flavorful way to boost heart, brain health
The Latest
Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher is head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.
NFL
New USFL thinks its version of spring football will succeed
The USFL kicks off Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, when the New Jersey Generals face the Birmingham Stallions.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
A red-light camera on Chicago’s North Side.
City Hall
Lightfoot touts 2 programs to help motorists pay mounting ticket debt
The programs offer relief from red-light and speed camera tickets, compliance tickets and some parking violations.
By Fran Spielman
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
A 2020 Nikola Vucevic performance would be just what the Bulls ordered
It wasn’t long ago that the Bulls big man dominated Brook Lopez in a playoff series. Milwaukee still beat Vucevic’s Magic team at the time, but with more weapons around him now, Vucevic could hold the key to the Bulls making this first-round showdown a tough one.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Wall St. street sign outside the New York Stock exchange. Congress must adopt policies that require the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes, one reader writes.
Letters to the Editor
Congress must make the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes
Families are hurting financially and our unfair tax policies are part of the problem, but there are solutions before Congress right now that would make a big difference.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Homero Ocon and Omar Gomez are blessed during a rally to welcome the two men, who are immigration activists in the middle of a 40-day bike ride from Colorado to Washington D.C.
La Voz Chicago
Ciclistas pro inmigrantes en camino a Washington pasan por Chicago
Omar Gómez y Homero Ocon, activistas de inmigración de United for Immigration Reform Colorado, llegaron a Chicago el día 24 de un viaje en bicicleta de 40 días.
By Cadence Quaranta
 