1 critical, 1 in custody after Chatham stabbing

A woman was stabbed and critically wounded inside a Chatham neighborhood home early Saturday on the South Side.

The 25-year-old got into a domestic fight with another female who grabbed a knife and stabbed her repeatedly in the left arm about 12:50 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and her attacker was in custody, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.