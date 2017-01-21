1 injured in Elgin house fire

A person was injured in a fire that started in the basement of a home in northwest suburban Elgin on Friday evening.

Everyone inside was able to get out by the time crews arrived about 5:15 p.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of Morgan Street, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, which spread from the basement to the first floor, fire officials said.

One person was taken to Provena Saint Joesph Hospital in Elgin, according to officials, who did not specify the type or extent of injury.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the fire, which caused about $60,000 worth of damage. The cause is under investigation.