1 injured in Naperville apartment fire

One person was injured Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in west suburban Naperville that left the apartment uninhabitable.

Emergency responders received a call at 8:43 p.m. of an activated fire alarm in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Carlsbad Circle, according to a statement from Naperville Fire Chief Thomas Moran. A resident also called 911 to report a fire in their kitchen.

The first fire unit arrived at the scene at 8:47 p.m. and could not identify the blaze from outside the building, Moran said. Following an investigation, fire crews found a small kitchen fire in an apartment and quickly snuffed it out.

One person was injured during the fire, Moran said. The person was treated and taken to a hospital, but their condition was not immediately made available.

Salvage and overhaul operations were later performed by additional fire companies and the affected unit was deemed uninhabitable, Moran said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Moran said.