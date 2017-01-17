1 questioned after woman found dead in Glendale Heights home

Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning inside her home in northwest suburban Glendale Heights.

About 11:45 a.m. officers and paramedics found her dead in the 1100 block of Harbor Court for a death investigation, according to Glendale Heights police,

Authorities have not released her name or said how she died, but a person of interest was held for questioning Tuesday night, police said. The DuPage County coroner’s office scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.

“Investigators are confident that there is no risk to the safety of the community and no other people are being sought in connection with the woman’s death,” police said.