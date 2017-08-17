Man, 23, shot on Red Line train at Jackson Station in Loop

A 23-year-old man was shot Thursday night at the Jackson Station on the CTA Red Line in the Loop. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

A 23-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night at a Red Line station in the Loop.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station at 230 S. State, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his foot and shoulder while riding a Red Line train, police and a witness at the station told a Chicago Sun-Times reporter.

He was being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Red Line trains had resumed their normal route as of 8:30 p.m., but were bypassing the Jackson Station, according to the CTA.