10-year-old boy with autism found walking on I-290

A 10-year-old boy with autism was found walking along Interstate 290 on the Near West Side Monday evening.

Police found the boy walking on I-290 westbound at Ashland about 5 p.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police. He was described as a 4-foot, 60-pound black male wearing a red-and-white shirt, green pants and black shoes.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital to be evaluated for injuries, police said. He identified himself by name but did not know his birthdate.

The boy said his mother or guardian’s name was Samantha Smith, police said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the missing and endangered child should contact state police at (847) 294-4400.