11-year-old girl shot in head in Parkway Gardens

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head Saturday night in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was sitting in a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive when gunfire was heard and she was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.