13 shot Wednesday across Chicago

Thirteen people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The most recent attack left three men wounded about 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Avers in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. A 33-year-old man was shot in the right foot; a 38-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder; and another 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. Police said the victims were “highly uncooperative” with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were not known.

About 10 minutes earlier, another man was grazed by a bullet in the same neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Komensky when someone fired shots, possibly from a passing black car, police said. He suffered a graze wound to his left hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:20 p.m., an armed suspect walked up to an 18-year-old man while he was standing on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Cortez in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. A struggle between them ensued, during which the gun went off and struck the man in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 28-year-old was walking north about 9 p.m. when shots rang out in the 400 block of South Kostner, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

About 8:15 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the head in the 7800 block of South East End in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

About 40 minutes earlier, three men were shot in another Austin neighborhood attack. They were standing in front of a home at 7:37 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Augusta when a male walked up and fired shots, according to police. A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 51-year-old man was also taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the knee and his condition was stabilized. A 65-year-old man’s abdomen was grazed by a bullet, but he declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier Wednesday evening, a 60-year-old man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was standing in front of a home at 6:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Marshfield when someone inside a passing van fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition was stabilized.

Nearly 14 hours earlier, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood. Someone in a green Honda Pilot fired shots at 4:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Lawndale, striking the 44-year-old man in the back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 24-year-old woman was standing outside at 1:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Spaulding when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to police. She was shot in the face below the cheek and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

On Tuesday, eight people were wounded in shootings in the city.