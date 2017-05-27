13-year-old girl missing from Lawndale after argument with family

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Diamond Jacobs was last seen in the 3300 block of West Arthington when she got in an argument with her family and left the home, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Jacobs is new to the neighborhood and might not know how to return home, police said.

Jacobs was described as a 5-foot-2, 110-pound black girl with a medium complexion and black hair, police said. She might be wearing a black shirt, black gym shoes and a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Jacobs’ whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.