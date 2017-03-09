14-year-old girl missing from Woodlawn

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing nearly a month ago from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Kiara Jones has been missing since Aug. 8 from the 6600 block of South Vernon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Jones, who also goes by “KayKay or Keke,” is described as a 5-foot-9, 168-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white crop top, cut-up jeans and flurry flip-flops.

She may be near 71st and Bennett, west suburban Maywood or northwest suburban Arlington Heights, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.