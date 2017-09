17-year-old boy shot in Chatham

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1:58 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was not released.

Police did not immediately confirm reports that the shooting happened outside a church. The Bethlehem Star Missionary Baptist Church is located on that block.