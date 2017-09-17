17-year-old boy shot to death in south suburbs

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday in the south suburbs.

Officers found Tyrone Anthony with a gunshot wound to the chest at 1:13 p.m. in an open lot on the southwest corner of 15th Street and Wallace Street in Chicago Heights, according to police in the suburb and the Cook County Medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m., authorities said. He lived in Chicago Heights.

An autopsy Sunday confirmed Anthony died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Chicago Heights Detective Division at (708) 756-6422.