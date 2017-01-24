17-year-old girl missing from West Town

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month from the West Town neighborhood.

Karina Venancio went missing Jan. 5 from the 2600 block of West Division, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. She may be in the area of Division and California.

Venancio has had no contact with her family, police said. She is described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8266.