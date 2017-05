18-year-old man fatally struck by train in Riverdale

An 18-year-old man died Thursday when he was hit by a train in south suburban Riverdale.

Tyrese Echdice, of Dolton, was hit by a train at 8:49 p.m. in the 13900 block of Illinois Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found he died of his injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

Riverdale Police Chief David DeMik said Amtrak was investigating.

Amtrak did not reply to an email requesting more information Friday evening.