18-year-old woman charged with shooting teens at 31st Street Beach

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with shooting two teenagers last month at 31st Street Beach on the South Side.

Tynisha Blissit faces two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated battery, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

At 6:48 p.m. June 11, Blissit pulled out a firearm and shot two 16-year-old boys in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where one was initially listed in serious condition and the other in good condition, police said.

Blissit, of the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.