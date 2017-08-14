19-year-old Aurora man charged with carrying loaded, defaced handgun

A 19-year-old west suburban man is facing felony charges after police found 12 grams of cannabis and a loaded, defaced handgun during a traffic stop last week in Aurora.

Daniel Aguirre, of Aurora, faces four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of cannabis, according to Aurora police.

He was the passenger in an SUV that was stopped about 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 6 when the driver failed to use a turn signal near Ohio and Indiana in Aurora, police said.

Officers smelled cannabis and questioned Aguirre, who initially gave a false name and refused to get out of the SUV, according to police. When he eventually got out and was told to put his hands behind his head, he reached for his waistband, where a .40-caliber handgun was in the front of his pants, police said.

He was taken into custody, and a search found 12 grams of cannabis in his pants pocket, authorities said.

The 20-year-old woman driving the SUV was given two traffic citations and released, and a 14-year-old girl in the vehicle was released without charges, police said.

Aguirre has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $30,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He was next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.