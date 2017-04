19-year-old man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest Monday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened at 5:38 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.