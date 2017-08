19-year-old man found shot to death in Little Village alley

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 8:32 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Sacramento and found the 19-year-old victim in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death, but could not provide further details.