$1M bond for man charged with Gresham shooting

A man has been ordered held on a $1 million bond after he was charged with shooting another man last month in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Anthony M. Washington, 28, faces one count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm inside an occupied building, both felonies, according to Chicago Police.

About 10:30 p.m. March 9, a 58-year-old man was in the lobby of his apartment building in the 8200 block of South Ada when he got into an argument with another male, who then pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said at the time.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

Washington, who lives in the West Side Austin neighborhood, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Friday, police said.

On Saturday, he was ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Washington was due back in court on April 28.