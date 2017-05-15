2 charged after man shoots carjacking suspect on SW Side

Two men, one of whom was shot, have been charged after a carjacking turned violent and the victim opened fire Wednesday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Guillermo Parada, 25, and 22-year-old John Zuniga have both been charged with robbery while armed with a firearm, according to Chicago Police. Parada also faces one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside his vehicle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski when he was approached by two males who demanded his keys, police said at the time. One of the males was armed with a handgun.

The victim, who has a valid concealed carry license, pulled out a weapon and fired, striking one of the suspects, police said.

The suspect, identified as Parada, was shot in the groin and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. The other suspect ran away but was later taken into custody. A weapon was recovered.

Parada, who lives in the Marquette Park neighborhood, and Zuniga, of the West Lawn neighborhood, both appeared in bond court on Friday, court records show. Parada was ordered held in Cook County Jail on a $750,000 bond, while Zuniga was ordered held on a $450,000 bond. They are both due back in court on May 17.