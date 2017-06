2 men shot on South Side

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening on the South Side.

The two men, ages 24 and 29, were shot at 7:22 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Stony Island, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the arm and the leg, and the older man was shot in the arm, police said. They were taken to Trinity Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.