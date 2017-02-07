2 men wounded in Near West Side shooting
Chicago Police investigate near California and Madison, where two men were shot early Sunday, July 2, 2017. More than a dozen shell casings could be seen in a store's parking lot, next to the office of U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Sign-Up for our News & Politics Newsletter
Sign-Up
Two men were shot early Sunday on the Near West Side.
They were walking on the sidewalk about 1:15 a.m. in the first block of North California when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.
A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 28-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand. His condition stabilized.
The younger man was being uncooperative with police and would not give additional details, police said.
Chicago Police investigate near California and Madison, where two men were shot early Sunday, July 2, 2017. More than a dozen shell casings could be seen in a store’s parking lot, next to the office of U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Chicago Police investigate near California and Madison, where two men were shot early Sunday, July 2, 2017. More than a dozen shell casings could be seen in a store’s parking lot, next to the office of U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Previously from Chicago News