2 men wounded in Near West Side shooting

Chicago Police investigate near California and Madison, where two men were shot early Sunday, July 2, 2017. More than a dozen shell casings could be seen in a store's parking lot, next to the office of U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two men were shot early Sunday on the Near West Side.

They were walking on the sidewalk about 1:15 a.m. in the first block of North California when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 28-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand. His condition stabilized.

The younger man was being uncooperative with police and would not give additional details, police said.