2 men wounded in South Side shooting

Two men were shot Saturday night on the South Side.

The men, ages 27 and 28, were shot about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The younger man was shot in the right ankle and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition stabilized.