2 people seriously wounded in Park Manor shooting

Two people were shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:15 p.m., they were outside in the 600 block of East 71st Street when an unknown male got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 48-year-old woman was shot in her head and a 40-year-old man was shot in his back, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.