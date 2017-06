2 shot in Brighton Park

Two men were shot late Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 21 and 23, were standing outside about 10:20 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Richmond when two males walked up, one of whom fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the buttocks, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. They were both taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.