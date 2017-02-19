2 women wounded in Park Manor shooting

Two woman — ages 36 and 18 — were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

They were standing at a corner about 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Rhodes when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The older woman was shot in her abdomen and both legs, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The younger woman was struck in her right leg, and was also taken to Christ Medical Center. Her condition had stabilized.