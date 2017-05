2 wounded in Aurora shooting

Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:25 p.m., the two were in front of a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Aurora when two males walked up to them, shot them and ran away, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The two people who were shot were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.