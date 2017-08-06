2 wounded in Gage Park shooting

Two people were wounded in a Gage Park neighborhood shooting early Thursday on the Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were in a vehicle at 12:12 a.m. traveling east in the 2800 block of West 59th Street when they heard gunfire and both felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the right shoulder and the man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman’s condition was stabilized.