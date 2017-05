2 wounded in Gary shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting on Friday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Fifth Avenue and learned two males had been shot, Gary police said.

The males took themselves to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment, police said.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at (219) 881-1210.